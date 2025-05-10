Vince Russo claims WWE SmackDown was "cr*p" except for one match (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his displeasure with the current booking on SmackDown. He felt the tag team match featuring Damian Priest and LA Knight against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu should have been the main event.

Tensions ran high as Priest and Knight joined hands to face Solo and Fatu to kick off SmackDown this week. Despite having a match at Backlash, the babyfaces managed to work together long enough for the win, as The Megastar hit the BFT on Sikoa.

This week on the BroDown podcast with host Mac Davis, Russo was frustrated with the booking strategy. He felt Damian Priest, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu were major stars and should have been slotted in the main event. The former WWE writer noted that they were scheduled for a huge matchup at Backlash, and the show should have built up to the encounter.

"Bro, I don't know how they're formatting this show. I swear to God, Mac, I don't know if they're pulling matches out of a hat. The first match is your main event. That's the main event of the night. You've got Damian Priest, LA Knight, Solo, and Fatu. They got a big match tomorrow night. That is your main event, and you are building that throughout the entire show. They had the best match first, and the rest of the show was (shows a cup with cr*p emoji)." [From 07:30 onwards]

Soon after the match, Priest and Knight started arguing. Jacob Fatu used this opportunity and blindsided both stars. However, Drew McIntyre sneaked in as Fatu was celebrating, delivering a Claymore Kick to the US Champion. The Scottish Warrior finally stood tall, sending a strong message before the United States Championship Fatal Four-Way match at WWE Backlash.

