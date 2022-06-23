“It’s not a rumor” - Former WWE writer clarifies personal update regarding Vince McMahon

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has seemingly confirmed rumors which claim Vince McMahon and his wife Linda have not lived together for years.

The former WWE Chairman has been the subject of controversy in recent days amid allegations of misconduct. Mr. McMahon has stepped back as the CEO and Chairman of the company while the WWE Board of Directors conducts an investigation.

Following the recent allegations, it was reported that despite still being married, Vince and Linda haven't lived together in years. Vince Russo confirmed the reports in an interview with Wrestle Buddy, stating that Bruce Prichard told him about it in 2011.

"No, it's not a rumor. When I brought Bruce Prichard into a TNA and it was probably about 2011, Bruce told me that Vince and Linda hadn't been together for years. And you know, Bruce knows what time of the day Vince takes a s**t, so Bruce had no reason to lie to me about that whatsoever. Like come on man, when's the last time we saw a picture of Vince and Linda together? When was the last time we heard of Vince and Linda being out in public?" (from 11:11 to 11:56)

Russo believes people would see the Vince McMahon controversy differently if they knew he was separated

Vince Russo believes that keeping his separation from Linda a secret has made a difference in how people view the current allegations against him.

The former WCW Champion added that many believe Vince cheated on his wife. Russo stated that if those people knew the true nature of the relationship between the McMahon's they'd view the situation differently.

"That's what happens when everything is secret. That's why I hate secrets. I hate lies. I hate that bulls**t because if Vince McMahon and his wife weren't living under the same roof, say for the last 15 years, then maybe people would look at this incident differently. But you have people that think, 'Oh no, Vince and Linda are happily married, they're living under the same roof as husband and wife and Vince cheated on Linda.' No bro, they haven't been together for well over a decade." (from 12:04 to 12:37)

Linda McMahon @Linda_McMahon Best part of receiving tonight's Prescott Bush Award from #ctgop was sharing the honor with part of my family! http://t.co/cY0ga4eGW3 Best part of receiving tonight's Prescott Bush Award from #ctgop was sharing the honor with part of my family! http://t.co/cY0ga4eGW3

Linda and Vince McMahon have appeared on WWE programming together on numerous occasions. Although the duo's on-screen relationship was shown as rocky and controversial, there is not much information about what transpires behind the curtains.

