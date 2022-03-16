"That's why I think Cody opted out" - Vince Russo on Cody Rhodes deciding between AEW and WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes has decided to join WWE because AEW’s “fraternity-like feeling” is no longer the same as in 2019.

Rhodes, a former AEW Executive Vice President, recently left the company just three years after he helped launch the company. It has been widely reported that he is set to re-sign with WWE and face Seth Rollins in his return match at WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that AEW’s backstage changes likely led to his departure:

“There was a fraternity-like feeling… there really was," said Russo. "That’s not the feeling today, bro. It’s a totally different company. Honestly, that’s why I think Cody opted out because, ‘Bro, I can go do that same thing in WWE and probably make more money.’” [14:08-14:26]

Vince Russo discusses Cody Rhodes’ former AEW role

AEW President Tony Khan initially wrote the company’s television shows alongside several Executive Vice Presidents, including Cody Rhodes. Khan revealed last year that the creative process changed in late 2019/early 2020 when he began writing storylines himself.

With this in mind, Vince Russo explained that he thinks the brotherhood between Rhodes and AEW’s other executives has shifted over the last three years:

“I really believe that those guys [AEW’s Executive Vice Presidents] thought the business was gonna be one thing and it turned into something completely different, and it has," Russo continued. "There’s no question about it, bro, it has. Remember that first introduction, it was in Vegas, right? They brought these guys out one by one and there was a brotherhood.” [13:39-14:08]

Rhodes wrestled on AEW television throughout his time with the company. His final match ended in defeat against Sammy Guevara on the January 26 episode of AEW Dynamite.

