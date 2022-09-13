"Hitting each other like girls" – Former WWE personality makes controversial claims after Austin Theory is busted open on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo picked Kevin Owens and Austin Theory's brawl to point out that the company is directing the product for a certain niche audience only.

Owens confronted the Money in the Bank winner on the latest episode of RAW. KO called out the 25-year-old for having everything handed to him. He mentioned that guys like Gargano and himself were the "heart and soul" of WWE. He also mentioned that Theory has everything handed to him on a platter. In the brawl that followed, the former United States Champion was left with a bloody nose.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show this week, Vince Russo mentioned that WWE has decided to cater to a niche audience. He added that the product was tailored only for that specific audience.

"Look who's in attendance, look at who's sitting on the first couple of rows, look at who's on the rail when the wrestlers are coming down. That's their audience bro. They've made the decision to cater to that audience, which is a very small, niche audience."

He also lashed out at Theory and Owens for throwing soft punches during their encounter this week, stating that their exchange took away the legitimacy of their brawl.

"I could care less. I knew wrestling was fake a long, long time ago, probably the first time I watched it. I know these fights are not real because if they were real then Austin Theory and Kevin Owens would not be hitting each other like girls." [3:44 - 4:30]

Kevin Owens and Austin Theory will square off next week on WWE RAW

The rivalry between Theory and Owens has turned into a war of attrition at this point.

After taking down the former protégé with a Pop-up Powerbomb and Stunner last time round, Owens maintained that Austin Theory was nothing without opportunities being handed to him.

This week, the two got into a yelling match before things escalated, and they started throwing hands.

Several officials rushed to separate the two men. Later, WWE announced that the two would collide once again on RAW next week.

