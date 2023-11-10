Vince Russo does not consider founding member of D-Generation X a part of the WWE stable (Exclusive)

While the D-Generation X had some of the best names in the business as its members, former WWE writer Vince Russo doesn't feel a particular member was an active part of the faction.

The name in question is Rick Rude. Rising to fame in 1987 after joining WWE, he later also worked with WCW, among other promotions. Rick was well adept in the ring, putting on great matches with his opponents. He later founded the D-Generation X stable alongside Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Chyna. While he never wrestled as a part of the group, he was present at ringside most of the time.

Due to him not exactly taking part in the ring while with D-Generation X, Vince Russo does not see him as an actual member of the group in terms of pro wrestling.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated:

"I wouldn't consider him a part of it. He was like the business end of it. I never really considered him a part of that though," said Russo. (12:35 onwards)

The WWE veteran has previously praised Rick Rude

While Rick Rude may not have been a full-fledged member of the D-Generation X, according to Vince Russo, the latter is still very appreciative of him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized an earlier episode of RAW while talking about skill on the mic.

During the conversation, the former writer mentioned several names who could hold their own in a war of words, including Rick Rude.

"In my feed lately, I'm getting a lot of clips where back in the day, Warrior, Savage, Rick Rude, all these guys were doing the talk show scene, the morning show, the shows late at night, Arsenio Hall. I'm looking at this show, I'm like, 'Who would be on late night?' On this roster, who're you gonna put in a late-night show that anybody's gonna care about in 2023? I mean that really is a barometer." [20:06 - 20:41]

While Rick Rude is no longer among us, his legacy in the pro wrestling business has left a significant mark.

