"Who would be on late night?" - Wrestling veteran compares the current WWE roster to Ultimate Warrior and Randy Savage (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jun 06, 2023 20:35 IST
Ultimate Warrior and Macho Man are WWE Hall of Famers
Former WWE employee and head writer Vince Russo has spoken about the lack of big stars in the company.

Vince Russo was disappointed with the June 5 edition of Monday Night RAW. The former writer criticized the booking and stated there were no good things to say about this week's episode.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo recalled seeing the likes of the Ultimate Warrior, Macho Man Randy Savage, and other stars on talk shows back in the day. He claimed there were no stars on the current roster that could hold their own in such talk shows nowadays.

"In my feed lately, I'm getting a lot of clips where back in the day, Warrior, Savage, Rick Rude, all these guys were doing the talk show scene, the morning show, the shows late at night, Arsenio Hall. I'm looking at this show, I'm like, 'Who would be on late night?' On this roster, who're you gonna put in a late-night show that anybody's gonna care about in 2023? I mean that really is a barometer." [20:06 - 20:41]

Russo felt the former WWE Superstars match Hollywood stars

During the same conversation, Russo detailed that the WWE stars during the 80s and 90s could hold their own against the top entertainers from Hollywood.

"They were stars, bro. They were out there, on these shows with the biggest stars in Hollywood, the biggest entertainers in the world. The hosts were excited that they were on the show and would give them the big buildup. Regis Philbin would know everything about Rick Rude and Bobby Heenan. Who would you put on these shows today bro?" [20:42 - 21:07]
Russo mentioned that famous talk show hosts like Regis Philbin would hype up appearances from WWE Superstars and were aware of their ongoing storylines.

Do you think the current WWE roster lacks star power? Let us know in the comments section below.

