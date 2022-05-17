"They're like children" - Wrestling personality comments on Corey Graves insulting WWE Superstars on RAW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Corey Graves berating Sasha Banks and Naomi on RAW is an example of WWE being petty and behaving like children.

The Women's Tag Team Champions Banks and Naomi walked out of the show this week. The duo was advertised to compete in a six-pack challenge to determine the next number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. But it was later announced that the pair had left the arena. Corey Graves also mentioned on commentary that "Boss 'n' Glow" had behaved unprofessionally and walked out.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that WWE often resorts to pettiness when things don't go well with their superstars. He recalled a show two weeks after Survivor Series 1997 where the company was still burying Bret Hart after the Montreal Screwjob incident.

"I just reviewed an hour of the Attitude Era today," said Russo. "It is two weeks after the Survivor Series and they are still burying Bret. Like two weeks after the event. Bro, that's what they do. They're like children. They're like little children and little babies. That's what they do. Petty." (From 34:09 - 34:31)

You can watch the full video here:

You can view the full RAW results from this week here.

WWE issued a statement after the Women's Tag Team Champions walked out

After Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW, WWE aimed to clear the air around the situation with an official statement.

The statement mentioned that the two superstars met with Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and handed over their titles before walking off. Both Banks and Naomi were unhappy with their treatment as champions and were not keen on working with two of their opponents.

The six-pack challenge was later replaced with a singles matchup between Becky Lynch and Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow ultimately won the bout to earn a title shot.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Colin Tessier