Vince Russo credits soon-to-be Hall of Famer for pioneering women's wrestling in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently recounted the beginnings of women's wrestling in the Stamford-based promotion, praising two names in particular.

The two names are Alundra Blayze and Bull Nakano. While Alundra was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, Nakano is slated to receive the same accolade soon. Given the short run Bull Nakano had in WWE, it isn't surprising that casual fans barely remember her. However, Vince Russo holds her in very high regard.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former writer explained the importance of Bull Nakano and Alundra Blayze.

"Back in the early 90s bro, there was no WWE women's championship. It did not exist. So then, bro, they finally brought Madusa, Alundra Blayze, Debrah Miceli and you know, she was the only woman on the roster. There were no other women, bro. So they used to have to go to her and say, who do you want us to bring on for you to wrestle? And now that's how she used to get her opponents. And you know, Bull Nakano, was her first opponent." [2:22 onwards]

Vince Russo thinks Bull Nakano and Alundra Blayze had "iconic" matches in WWE

According to Vince, even the short run Bull Nakano had could not diminish the quality of matches she had in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he added:

"At the time, bro, her and Bull Nakano had brutal matches. I mean stiff, beat the cr*p out of each other, iconic matches. So you can really attribute them to keeping women's wrestling alive in the WWF at the time. (...) Man without those two, they were kind of the bridge. And who knows what would have happened to women's wrestling at that time if those two weren't around." [3:12 onwards]

The induction of Bull Nakano is certainly well-deserved, as is clear from Vince Russo's words.

