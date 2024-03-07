5 rare facts about newest WWE Hall of Famer Bull Nakano

Bull Nakano is a Japanese Joshi legend and one of the most decorated wrestlers in history. She has paved the way for the next generation of talent with her immense contribution to the business.

It was recently announced that Nakano will be the second inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024, following 'The Wiseman' Paul Heyman.

Nakano's pro wrestling career was quite bold and fascinating at the same time. Many have defined it as a true rollercoaster. There are many unheard stories and facts about the Joshi legend that a majority of fans might not be aware of.

Let's look at five rare facts about the newest WWE Hall of Fame inductee.

#5. Bill Nakano made her pro wrestling debut at the tender age of 15

Bull Nakano started her career as a teenager. Nakano made her official pro wrestling debut at the tender age of 15. Her first match was under the guidance of a legendary wrestler and mentor Dump Matsumoto. The soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer later went on to work with Matsumoto in a tag team.

Another remarkable fact about Nakano's career is that she won her first title at 16. Bull was a nightmare for her opponents due to her skills in the ring. Even after kicking off her career at such a tender age, The Joshi legend went on to establish herself as a renowned figure in wrestling.

#4. The Joshi legend won 11 titles in her pro wrestling career

Bull Nakano has a remarkable resume, which stands as a testament to hard work and passion. She wrestled in many countries during her time and competed against the very best. Her illustrious career saw her win eleven championships in various promotions.

It includes both tag team titles and singles titles. Bull Nakano won the Women's Champion in WWE (then WWF), by defeating Alundra Blayze and held the title for five months before eventually getting fired. She has also worked in a tag team alongside her mentor, Dump Matsumoto, in the Stamford-based promotion in 1986.

#3. Bull Nakano retired at 29 years of age

During her pro wrestling career, Bull Nakano accomplished a lot of things and was on the verge of taking over the industry. However, her career took a bump due to injuries and concussions. With time, it started to take a toll on her body.

As a result, the veteran had to bring down the curtain on her illustrious pro wrestling career at the young age of 29. Although she hung up her boots in 1997, she went on to take occasional bookings. Her official retirement came in 2012 when she left the business for good.

#2. She wrestled for many top companies other than WWE

Bull Nakano has traveled and competed all over the world. Some of her high-stakes matches took place in countries like Japan, America, North Korea, and Mexico. During her career, Nakano worked for many top promotions across the globe.

This includes All Japan Women's Pro Wrestling (AJWP), World Wrestling Federation (WWF), World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and Consejo Mundial de Lucha (CMLL). It is one of the rarest feats that demonstrate her excellence and versatility.

#1. Became a Golfer after retirement

After hanging up her boots at the age of 29, Bull Nakano went on to pursue a career in Golf. The former WWE Women's Champion even qualified for the LPGA and played a few tournaments.

Nakano could not achieve the same amount of success in golf as she had in wrestling. She also lost a considerable amount of weight playing golf. The Joshi legend later retired from the sport and opened a bar in Tokyo by the name of Bull-chan.

