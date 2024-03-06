Who is Bull Nakano? All you need to know about the newest WWE Hall of Famer

WWE has confirmed its newest Hall of Fame inductee, Bull Nakano. Joining the eloquent and legendary Paul Heyman as part of the Class of 2024, Nakano is set to be recognized for her remarkable contributions to the industry. But what do we know about Nakano's career? And what did she do in World Wrestling Entertainment to earn the induction?

Bull Nakano has had a storied wrestling career. Kicking things off at the age of 15, in 1983, Nakano's career found its roots with All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling. From there, she had an exceptional 14-year career that saw her grace the rosters of some of the industry's top promotions, including CMLL, WWE, and WCW.

Bull Nakano's run with WWE lasted from 1994 to 1995, making her a household name in the pro wrestling industry, at least on the American circuit. Her time with the company is primarily remembered for her intense rivalry with Alundra Blayze.

As the two jostled for possession of the WWE Women's Championship, they enamored fans with incredible matches. Blayze retained the championship at SummerSlam against Nakano in 1994. However, the 56-year-old won the gold at a Big Egg Wrestling Universe event later that year.

That said, nearly three decades after she departed the company, she is set to be honored with the prestigious Hall of Fame induction reserved for wrestling legends. It is a fitting recognition for a pioneer in the world of women's wrestling.

Bull Nakano had a rivalry with Alundra Blayze that went well beyond WWE

Undoubtedly, the highlight of Bull Nakano's WWE career was her rivalry with Alundra Blayze. The two had remarkable chemistry in the ring. Although it was kayfabe, the two were the worst of enemies.

During her run in the WWE, Nakano was involved in matches featuring Blayze a grand total of 72 times, per Cagematch. But, the rivalry didn't end there, as it was carried on into their time in WCW, where Nakano faced Blayze, who was now going by the name Madusa, six times.

If that isn't enough, they reignited their rivalry 20 years after retirement, this time as opposing managers in Rise Wrestling.

It almost feels like fate intended for them to cross paths multiple times in their careers. They again find themselves together, this time in the Hall of Fame.

