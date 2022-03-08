"AJ Styles is a killer?" - Ex-WWE veteran criticizes Edge for his promo on RAW after heel turn (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has provided his thoughts on Edge's promo from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW and detailed how he would instead book The Rated-R Superstar in his current role.

On this week's RAW, the former world champion walked out to complete silence as the WWE Universe hoped for an explanation from him. Instead, the Hall of Famer claimed that he needed AJ Styles to be at his absolute best and his actions from last week ensured the same.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that AJ Styles' appeal has always been of a great wrestler and not a killer as The Rated-R Superstar tried to portray him as.

The ex-WWE head writer mentioned that Styles' nemesis should've talked about his background instead of the promo he cut on RAW.

"This is the difference between an Edge and a 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. A 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is going to say, 'No, that sucks, I ain't gonna do it' okay? The angle of this is, 'AJ what I did, I did it for you.' And bro, he was talking about like, I need that AJ, like AJ Styles is a killer? I always thought AJ's appeal is he is a great wrestler, not that he's a killer. But bro my point is and I know a lot of people know this, bro, AJ had a very troubled past and upbringing bro. Raised in a trailer park, bro, always in trouble with the law, beat the crap out of a number of guys. He was a bad you know what bro. This is AJ's background, that's what Edge should be talking about and we should be in Gainesville, Georgia and we should be going down to the police department and we should see the mugshots. That's what I want to see, not, 'I want the best AJ.' Come on bro," said Vince Russo. [1:02:28-1:03:52]

Edge will be in action against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38

At WrestleMania 38, Edge will finally cross paths with AJ Styles in a highly anticipated singles match. On last week's RAW, the WWE Hall of Famer issued a challenge for the Show of Shows, which was answered by The Phenomenal One.

However, The Rated-R Superstar went on to hit Styles with a low blow and further assaulted him with two con-chair-to shots. In doing so, Edge cemented his heel turn, as he now prepares for a historic clash at Mania 38.

At last year's WrestleMania, Edge was unable to capture the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. The same match also involved Daniel Bryan, as The Head of The Table emerged victorious in a thrilling triple threat match.

The Rated-R Superstar will hope to get his hand raised by the end of his match against Styles at this year's WrestleMania.

