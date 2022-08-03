"Why did you not like them to begin with?" - Former WWE personality heavily criticizes Edge's gimmick change after SummerSlam return (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized Edge's change in character and his face turn.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Rated-R Superstar addressed the WWE Universe. He claimed that he will end his former stable, The Judgment Day.

Russo discussed the 11-time world champion's new gimmick on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He pointed out that the creative writers couldn't connect the dots and further added how embarrassing it is:

"You can't do that bro. You've got to somehow, bro, again, I'm gonna go back to the writing. If you're gonna bring him back as a babyface, you gotta somehow someway figure out how to connect the dots," said Russo. "I can't hate you last week and love you this week because anybody home with a brain is gonna be well what are you cutting on my hometown? Bro, you can't do that bro, it's embarrassing. Why did you not like them to begin with? (45-46:07)

Edge threatened to destroy his former stable The Judgment Day

Edge recently threatened to end his former faction, The Judgment Day. After being booted out of the stable a few weeks ago, Edge's former faction now features Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

The Ultimate Opportunist made his highly awaited return at SummerSlam assisting Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio against The Judgment Day.

Following his appearance on this week's episode of RAW, The Rated-R Superstar apologized to the WWE Universe for acting like an 'a**h**e' in the past. The Ultimate Opportunist also claimed that he would eventually end what he had earlier created.

