"Can we stop this madness?" - Former WWE writer criticizes Edge's segment on Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Edge's segment on RAW this week.

On this week's show, The Rated R Superstar explained that he is the benchmark and above everybody else in the industry. He mentioned that he was at the top of the 'Mountain of Omnipotence' and that his opponent AJ Styles would be judged if he made it to WrestleMania.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo ridiculed Edge's promo and dramatic lighting during the segment. Russo jokingly compared the Hall of Famer to Violet Beauregarde from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Russo wondered why WWE felt that blue lights would make him look like a more intimidating heel.

Here's what Russo had to say about the Rated R Superstar:

"Bro, I'm looking at this and I'm saying so now Edge is Violet Beauregarde. Remember Violet Beauregarde from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory? What the freak bro! Can we stop this madness, bro? What are we doing? Blue lights - always a bad guy." (from 43:20 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

AJ Styles will be on RAW next week after a vicious attack from Edge

Moments after the Hall of Famer's promo on RAW, The Phenomenal One took to Twitter to respond and show that he was focused on the WrestleMania encounter. Styles sounded off the alarm for the Ultimate Opprtunist as he mentioned that he will be on RAW next week.

Styles called out the 11-time World Champion for the "stupid haircut, dramatic lighting and all," and asked the Hall of Famer to be prepared for what was to come next week.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Pratik Singh