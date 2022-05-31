"Why do we care about this match?" – Ex-WWE writer unhappy with the lack of a compelling storyline between Kevin Owens and Ezekiel (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels fans aren't invested in the Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel match at Hell In A Cell.

Ever since Ezekiel set foot in WWE, he has dealt with accusations from KO that he is not Elias' younger brother. Even a lie detector test didn't convince the former Universal Champion. The Prizefighter finally had enough of this madness and challenged his adversary to a match at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

Speaking on the post-show review, Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he failed to see any compelling reason driving the Owens and Ezekiel rivalry:

"The match at Hell In A Cell is Owens and Ezekiel. That's the match? Okay. I'm asking you a serious question. Why do we care about this match?"

The veteran detailed that fans aren't invested in feuds because WWE keeps giving them variations of the same matches every week on free TV:

"Like you said bro, it's variations of these matches over and over again. Baby up, hell up, baby up, heel up for four weeks. Then there's a pay-per-view. Okay, Monday, let's start the cycle all over again. Bro, these people have to stop watching this show" (from 17:02 to 17:18)

Ezekiel teamed up with the Mysterios to defeat Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy

A huge six-man tag team match was set for the go-home episode of RAW before Hell In A Cell. The team of Ezekiel, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio took on Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy.

The match was fast-paced, with every man putting on a show. However, things went awry for Owens as he accidentally superkicked his partner, Chad Gable. It allowed the Mysterios to execute a double 619 on the Alpha Academy member. Ezekiel sealed the win with a vertical suplex on Gable.

KO lost his cool after the match and went berserk at ringside. With Ezekiel grabbing the momentum, it'll be interesting to see how Owens deals with Elias' little brother when the two men come face-to-face at Hell In A Cell this Sunday.

