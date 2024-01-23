Vince Russo criticizes popular WWE star's surprise appearance during the main event of RAW (Exclusive)

WWE presented the final edition of RAW before Royal Rumble 2024 on Monday. The show was headlined by a match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. The Money in The Bank holder suffered defeat in the high-profile bout after an interference by R-Truth. Vince Russo has now commented on the popular star's involvement in the contest.

The match was booked after weeks of tension between the two superstars. McIntyre prevented Priest from cashing in the MITB contract last week during Seth Rollins' title defense against Jinder Mahal. On Monday's WWE RAW, The Scottish Warrior prevailed after delivering a Claymore to the Judgment Day member.

Priest looked strong in the match's early stages, but R-Truth's unexpected appearance turned the momentum in McIntyre's favor.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was critical of R-Truth's involvement in the main event and felt that the comedy sequence undermined the seriousness of the match:

“Here we’ve got Damian Priest, and we want to have (...) they’re a mean group with Rhea Ripley, and now they’ve got Finn like we’ve never seen him before, and in the middle of all that, they got a comedy act. It’s just (...) I hated that at the end with that match turning into a comedy man,” he said. (32:05 - 32:27)

Damian Priest and Finn Balor to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Title next week on WWE RAW

While The Archer of Infamy is sure to be upset by his loss this week, he doesn't have much time to ponder on it as he is set to defend his tag team titles next week alongside Finn Balor.

The company announced that the Judgment Day duo will take on DIY during next week's WWE RAW. The champions last defended their gold against Creed Brothers on December 18.

Over the past few weeks, it seemed like R-Truth was growing on the rest of the group after he shared the profit from his merch sales with The Judgment Day. However, his actions on Monday's RAW might not have pleased Priest and his stablemates.

