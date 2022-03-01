"That's your job man" - Wrestling veteran ridicules Seth Rollins-Kevin Owens segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently lashed out at Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens for their segment on the latest episode of RAW.

Owens and Rollins kicked off this week's episode with The KO Show, as both men obsessed over how they would find a place on the WrestleMania 38 card by winning tag team gold soon.

Vince Russo appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast to review this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Russo wasn't particularly impressed with Owens sporting a cowboy hat and trying to make people laugh. The former WWE writer mentioned that a heel was supposed to get heat from fans rather than make them laugh.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Are you supposed to laugh at a heel? We weren't laughing at King Kong Bundy. We weren't laughing at Ted DiBiase. How do you get heat if people are laughing? You're a heel, a heel lives on heat. How do you get heat by trying to make people laugh? I don't understand. I was a heel on TV bro. I wasn't out there cracking jokes. A heel's job is to get heat. That's your job man." (from 16:30 onwards)

You can watch the full video below:

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens picked up a major victory on RAW

Alpha Academy featured as guests on The KO Show this week. The verbal barrage between the two teams intensified, which prompted Owens to land a Stunner on Gable.

In the match that ensued, Seth Rollins neutralized Otis outside the ring. The duo then mounted a two-on-one attack on the Alpha Academy leader. Kevin Owens struck a second Stunner of the night to Gable, allowing Rollins to bash the latter into the mat with a vicious stomp.

Ahead of a RAW Tag Team Championship shot, The Messiah and KO made an impressive statement by defeating the titleholders.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger assh*** than him. More details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry