"That's horrible" - Wrestling veteran criticizes WWE creative for Edge's promo on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized WWE for Edge's poor promos as the Leader of Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day marched into the ring this week to deliver a message to the WWE Universe. Edge took the mic and offered the WWE roster a chance to join them. He also berated the fans in the arena and called them "sheep" before turning his attention to AJ Styles. He warned The Phenomenal One that it would be better for him if he joined them instead of going against the faction.

Vince Russo was on the Legion of RAW podcast this week to review the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. He mentioned that Judgment Day needed to study and emulate some of the dark characters in human history.

"Bro look at every movie. Watch Silence of the Lambs. Wherever there is a Ted Bundy, David Koresh. That's who you've got to be studying. Listen to what they're saying," Russo said.

He further blasted the faction for their promos, seeking cheap heat by insulting the fans in attendance.

Take their promos, get in their mindset. That's what you need to be doing. Not cr*pping on the hometown crowd. That's horrible bro. You've got all week to get material." [From 29:45 - 30:11]

The Judgment Day destroyed AJ Styles and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest faced the team of Liv Morgan and AJ Styles in a mixed tag team match this week, with Edge at ringside monitoring the action.

As the match came down to its final moments, The Rated-R Superstar interfered in the match, allowing Ripley to pin Morgan for the win. After the encounter, Judgment Day laid a beatdown on their adversaries. As the dust settled, the trio stood tall over their fallen oppenents.

It will be interesting to see who the final member of the faction will be as they continue their dominant run on the red brand.

