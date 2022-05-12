×
"What a waste of a human being" - Vince Russo criticizes WWE for mismanaging RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

The former WWE and WCW writer gave his brutally honest opinion.
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified May 12, 2022 12:05 AM IST
Vince Russo believes WWE has wasted Robert Roode’s talent since he joined the company in 2016.

Roode held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship for a record 256 days during Russo’s time as a TNA/IMPACT Wrestling writer. The 46-year-old currently performs on RAW in the Dirty Dawgs tag team with Dolph Ziggler.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo questioned why Roode is not used more often. He also recalled a time when Hulk Hogan allegedly advised former TNA President Dixie Carter against making Roode “the guy.”

“To me, it’s an absolute travesty,” Russo said. “What a waste of a talent. What a waste of a human being. What a waste of a great guy. What a waste of a leader, a gentleman. Bro, I got to work with Bobby Roode for a long time in TNA, and Bobby Roode was gonna be the guy until at the 12th hour Hulk convinced Dixie to pull the plug on it. What a freaking mess.” [13:29-14:04]
Watch the video above to hear Russo’s thoughts on two more RAW Superstars who need to be treated better.

Why Vince Russo is so fond of WWE RAW star Robert Roode

Happy birthday to the self-proclaimed "Big Bob," @RealRobertRoode! https://t.co/oQKZdPWjOi

Before joining World Wrestling Entertainment, Robert Roode won the TNA World Tag Team Championship five times with James Storm. Known as Beer Money, Inc., the two men were widely viewed as one of the best tag teams in the world between 2008 and 2011.

Russo added that he would be interested in hiring Roode and Storm if he ever launched his own wrestling promotion.

“If I was going to start a wrestling company tomorrow, Bobby Roode and James Storm would probably be the two people that I’d call first,” Russo continued. “Look like stars, act like stars, company guys. Bobby Roode is the nicest guy in the world. I don’t know how they [WWE] miss with him.” [14:09-14:37]

Roode’s WWE accomplishments include winning the NXT Championship and United States Championship. He is also a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion (w/Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler) and one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion (w/Ziggler).

Q. Should Robert Roode become a singles competitor again?

Yes

No

Edited by Colin Tessier
