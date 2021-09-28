"I don't think it was weird. I think it was bad" - former WWE head writer lambasts WWE's booking of The Hurt Business (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recently spoke about the Hurt Business reuniting. He also discussed the major talking points of Monday Night RAW.

Russo asserted that all these shenanigans seemed to be booked just to build to the Steel Cage match for the main event, even though it made no sense given the current storylines.

“I don't think it was weird, I think it was bad. And bro, here's the way they did it too if you really look at the detail which kind of makes no sense. So Lashley had Big E pinned right? And then bro when the action broke out on the outside, one of the New Day guys literally threw one of the Hurt Business guys in the ring and that was like the DQ. In other words bro, the babyfaces saved Big E. That's a totally heel thing that the babyfaces did. So again, you've got the Hurt Business together, no rhyme, no reason, no buildup. Then you got the babyfaces saving the babyface like a heel would save a heel. Bro this is such a cluster to get to a main event steel cage match,” said Russo.

The former WWE head writer mentioned that reuniting the Hurt Business without a proper build made no sense. Russo recalled the final stages of the opening match on RAW when the New Day and Hurt Business were throwing down at ringside. He pointed out that the New Day being the babyfaces in the program were engaging in heel tactics to cause the disqualification and save Big E.

The Hurt Business disbanded before WrestleMania 37

The Hurt Business grew to be one of the most dominant factions in WWE during the Thunderdome Era. However, some cracks appeared in the stable when Bobby Lashley was feuding with Drew McIntyre in the run up to WrestleMania 37.

On the March 29 episode of RAW, Bobby Lashley lambasted Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for losing a 2-on-1 handicap match against Drew McIntyre. This barred them from being at ringside during Lashley's championship defense at WrestleMania. Lashley then proceeded to attack Benjamin and Alexander, thus breaking up the Hurt Business.

On the September 27 episode of RAW, the faction joined forces once again in a bid to help Lahley win back the WWE Championship.

