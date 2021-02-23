"They have no idea what they're doing!" - Former WWE Writer criticizes the company's creative process [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has commented on WWE's current creative process, saying "they have no idea what they're doing!"

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo - the show where Vince Russo explains how he would book current storylines - the former WWE writer didn't hold back on the recent last-minute booking decisions from the company. He would use Christian's entry into the 2021 Royal Rumble as an example. Christian would only learn of his entry 48 hours prior to the event.

Here is what Vince Russo had to say on the current creative process in WWE:

"That company, creatively… Please, separate the billion dollar deals they’re making from creative. It’s two different things. I am talking strictly creative. Bro, it is so chaotic and the structure is so broken, and they have no idea what they’re doing! I mean, we saw that when they’re calling Christian on Friday night to be in the Royal Rumble Sunday."

Vince Russo says WWE should know of Brock Lesnar's return plans in advance

Vince Russo would go on to use former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as a specific example where making creative decisions well in advance would be essential, if his eventual return to WWE is to be a successful one.

"I would have had to know. They would have had to know what is the future with Brock Lesnar. Is Brock coming back? When is Brock coming back? I have to assume Brock is coming back. Now, if I know Brock is coming back, we have a huge table to set here... But bro, I’d say I’m 99 percent certain Brock is going to come back. If they know he’s going to come back, and they know when he’s going to come back, all this stuff needs to be, they need to start laying this stuff out. Telling the story, bro. So when Brock does appear on television it is absolutely huge."

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

You can watch the clip from Writing with Russo here:

