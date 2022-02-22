"He's better than that" - Vince Russo criticizes WWE's rumored idea for returning superstar after 19-year absence (Exclusive)

Vince Russo does not think Stone Cold Steve Austin should return to WWE in-ring competition against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

Owens has mocked Austin’s home state of Texas in recent weeks on RAW, prompting speculation that the two men will go one-on-one on April 2-3. If the match happens, it will be The Texas Rattlesnake’s first in WWE since he lost against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that he would rather see Austin appear on Owens’ talk show instead:

“If he’s gonna run down Texas and then Austin is going to appear on a live Kevin Owens Show on WrestleMania, that’s fine. That I have zero, no problem with. But for him to actually wrestle a match after 19 years in this spot against Kevin Owens? He’s better than that, bro.” [6:22-6:45]

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo’s alternative idea if Steve Austin wants to return to the ring.

Vince Russo compares Steve Austin's WWE return to Shawn Michaels' comeback

In 2018, Shawn Michaels came out of retirement to team up with Triple H against Kane and The Undertaker at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Although his team won the match, Michaels’ long-awaited return was widely viewed as a disappointment.

Vince Russo thinks Steve Austin's reputation may also suffer if he makes an in-ring return, especially if he loses:

“Bro, if Austin ever puts Kevin Owens over… I’m sorry, bro, if you thought the Shawn Michaels [return] was a fart in church, for Stone Cold Steve Austin to put Kevin Owens over, I’m sorry, man, you’ve lost all credibility with me, bro.” [2:07-2:35]

WrestleMania 38 is due to be held at AT&T Stadium in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas. Owens took another dig at Texas on the latest episode of RAW, describing the state as a “hell hole.”

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want Stone Cold Steve Austin to come out of retirement? Yes No 20 votes so far