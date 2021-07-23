Vince Russo hopes WWE does not release RAW star after Mandy Rose storyline

Former WWE writer Vince Russo hopes Mandy Rose’s move from RAW to NXT does not result in Dana Brooke receiving her release.

Rose and Brooke worked as tag team partners on RAW between September 2020 and June 2021. Earlier this month, the tag team separated after Rose surprisingly returned to NXT in a non-wrestling role.

Russo spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo series about Rose and Brooke’s sudden break-up. Although he does not want Brooke to lose her job, he believes she could benefit from leaving WWE.

“I say this truthfully, I hope it’s not another release,” Russo said. “I hate seeing people be released because you’re talking about somebody losing a job and I hate that. But on the other side of the coin, I mean, doors do open. I really believe there are a lot of unhappy people working there right now. Bro, when the doors to freedom open and now all of a sudden you have all these possibilities…”

Watch the video above to hear more of Vince Russo’s thoughts about several recently released WWE stars. He also disclosed details of an email he sent to Jessica McKay (f.k.a. Billie Kay).

Vince Russo on former WWE stars succeeding

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson received their releases in 2020 after four years with WWE. The former WWE stars have gone on to work for companies including AEW and IMPACT, while even gaining experience producing their own pay-per-views.

Using Gallows and Anderson as examples, Vince Russo believes people released by WWE can still go on to succeed elsewhere.

“Gallows and Anderson had me on their show not too long ago,” Russo added. “These guys were having a blast and having a ball. In talking to them I could tell that’s not how it was at the WWE. So, even though it might be very difficult for you at the beginning, once you see that the sports entertainment field that you loved can be fun again, that can be very refreshing.”

Based on Mandy Rose’s recent NXT appearances, it appears that she will perform as a valet for the black and gold brand moving forward. By contrast, Dana Brooke has not competed in any matches since her partnership with Rose ended.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Arvind Sriram