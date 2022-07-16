"He was a loner"- Vince Russo describes Hall of Famer's second stint with WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo commented on The Ultimate Warrior's second run with the promotion.

The Ultimate Warrior was one of the most charismatic and popular pro wrestling stars in the late 1980s and early 1990s. However, he was controversially released by WWF (now WWE) in 1992. He returned for a second stint with the promotion in 1996. However, a few months later, he was let go once more after missing several dates.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that the former WWF Champion was a "loner" during his second run:

"I was there when they brought him [The Ultimate Warrior] back in and I worked with him,"- said Vince Russo. "He did a gimmick with Golddust and I produced all that stuff. I had a really great relationship with the guy and bro, nobody talked to him. He dressed by himself, he didn't have any friends in that locker room bro. He was a loner and I think that's why I kind of gravitated toward him. But anyway, we had a good relationship." (from 2:01 to 2:24)

The Ultimate Warrior was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014

The Ultimate Warrior returned to his old stomping grounds in 2014, 18 years after his last appearance with the promotion. He was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame that year.

Following his induction, he appeared at WrestleMania XXX and again on Monday Night RAW the following night. There, he graced the WWE Universe with a moving speech. The very next day, however, on April 8, 2014, the former Intercontinental Champion suffered a cardiac arrest outside a hotel in Arizona.

He died at a nearby hospital a short time later at the age of 54. The following year, WWE introduced the Warrior Award, which gets presented at the Hall of Fame ceremony. It is given to an individual who demonstrates unshakeable strength and tenacity and lives life with courage and empathy.

