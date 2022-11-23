Vince Russo details a fascinating story of his interaction with a YouTuber who isn't a fan of the modern day "spotfest style matches" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently opened up about his interaction with a YouTuber, who has a big following on the social media platform.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo detailed his Twitter interaction with a certain YouTuber without revealing the name.

He claimed that he wanted to interview the social media star, who responded to the former creative writer by mentioning that he isn't a fan of the "spotfest style matches" that are currently being portrayed in the industry.

"So I tweet this guy, very very popular figure on YouTube, bro. And I said, 'I don't know if you have any idea who I am but I'm a huge fan of yours. Would love to have you come on my podcast, to give you some background on myself, just Wikipedia me. I saw you posted when Scott Hall passed, so I was hoping you were wrestling fan.' This is a guy that's hip, smart, creative, making a lot of money, funny, entertaining as heck, right? Here's what he wrote bro, 'I do know who you are. I grew up watching wrestling in the 90s and early 2000s. I still follow the business but don't watch it very often. I'm not a fan of the spotfest style matches and most of the storylines these days are nothing to write home about.' How many people like that are out there Chris?" said Vince Russo [50-51:39]

Vince Russo criticized Mustafa Ali on this week's Legion of RAW

During the same conversation on this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized WWE star Mustafa Ali for his social media behavior.

Russo claimed that Ali is probably an individual who likes to think of himself highly despite having done "absolutely nothing" in the industry. He said:

"Just the tweet he sent my way, I could tell just by that tweet alone, 'Man, bro, this guy who has done absolutely nothing, thinks mighty highly of himself.' So that tells me, bro, that's the way he probably carries himself around the locker room. Thinking highly of himself and he's a great wrestler and nobody is going to teach him anything,"

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso @AliWWE @BeckyLynchWWE Can you please send me that audio. I would love to hear it. If I said it then it exists, right? @AliWWE @BeckyLynchWWE Can you please send me that audio. I would love to hear it. If I said it then it exists, right?

This wasn't the first time Russo criticized Ali after their brief interaction previously on Twitter.

