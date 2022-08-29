Vince Russo details how he could return to WWE; explains process to increase ratings (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes it's impossible to change the current state of RAW.

Russo worked as a head writer with the Stamford-based promotion during the 1990s before leaving for WCW. He returned to WWE for a short second stint in 2002. He's known throughout the wrestling community as a writer who specializes in wild match stipulations and edgy character presentation.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the only way he can turn around the current TV programming is if he's given a free hand:

"First of all, it's impossible. The only way I could ever turn RAW around is if there were no politics involved and they let me do exactly what I wanted to do. That is impossible. That would never happen in a million years." (48:00 - 48:16)

The former WCW Champion also explained how long it would take him before things started to change:

"It takes about three months to get out of what they were doing, and then you start getting the blocks in place for your own foundation. That alone takes three months. Once the foundation is in place, another three solid months of character development and storytelling. In six months you would absolutely, without a doubt, see an increase in the ratings." [48:22 - 49:01]

Vince Russo recently confirmed that he has secretly been working for USA Network on WWE RAW since 2020

Vince Russo last worked with WWE in 2002. He left the company after feeling disrespected by a phone call with Stephanie McMahon.

The former head writer recently took the wrestling world by storm by revealing that he was a consultant for USA Network on RAW for nearly two years. His contract ended earlier this year after WrestleMania.

"I've been keeping a little secret for the last two+ years. I want to come clean. Well, bro, I'm going to break the news to you on this show. I have not said this publicly before. From March, pre-Mania, bro, it was right before Mania in 2020, up until this past Mania in 2022. So basically, bro, for two years, I was consulting for the USA Network," revealed Vince Russo. "For two years, bro, the USA Network paid me very, very, very well."

Russo has been very vocal about his thoughts on modern day wrestling programming. While the wrestling veteran is unlikely to return to WWE directly, it's interesting to imagine what changes he could make if given a chance.

