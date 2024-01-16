Vince Russo disappointed by treatment of former champions on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

This week's episode of WWE RAW was the penultimate stop before the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 27. The show featured some exciting matches, including Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae. Vince Russo has now commented on the bout's outcome.

On RAW, former Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Niven demanded Adam Pearce to give them an opportunity to reclaim the gold. However, they were instead booked in a match against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. The babyface duo eventually bested the heel tandem as LeRae pinned Green.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized the booking of Green and Niven following their title loss. The veteran felt that the company was wasting the duo's talent by having them lose every week:

"She [Green] is a great talent, bro, a very good talent, and now, they lost the tag team title, so now we're gonna beat them every week, and I'm gonna go back to the same thing you know (...) [Kayden] Carter and [Katana] Chance are more important than Piper Niven and Chelsea Green and so I guess Candice and Indi are now?" said Russo. (25:55 - 26:15)

Chelsea Green threatened to leave WWE after losing the Women's Tag Team Title

On last week's RAW, the former Women's Tag Team Champions had an opportunity to reclaim their gold, but they again lost to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Taking to Twitter, Green, in character, threatened to leave the company if she failed to regain the championship:

"If I don't win, I'm leaving. @WWE," she wrote.

Green will aim to bounce back after losing three consecutive matches on RAW. It'll be interesting to see what plans WWE has for her and Niven as we advance.

