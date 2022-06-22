"They know all the secrets" - Wrestling personality insinuates connection between Vince McMahon and WWE executives

Vince McMahon may have reasons for keeping John Laurinaitis and other WWE officials around, according to former writer Vince Russo.

WWE is in the middle of an investigation following the emergence of reports surrounding an alleged affair between Vince McMahon and a paralegal. While the exact situation is unclear, McMahon apparently paid the paralegal $3 million and also had her sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

WWE announced that they were investigating the alleged misconduct case against McMahon as well as John Laurinaitis. Laurinaitis has reportedly been placed on administrative leave, and Bruce Prichard has been named interim Head of Talent Relations. Meanwhile, McMahon has made puzzling appearances on both RAW and SmackDown.

In an interview on Wrestle Buddy, Vince Russo opened up on why he thinks Vince McMahon has kept executives like Laurinaitis, Paul Heyman, and others, around for so long. According to the former WWE writer, officials like Heyman, Laurinaitis, Bruce Prichard, and Michael Hayes know all of McMahon's secrets. As a result, Russo believes that even with the decreasing ratings, there have been no changes in the team:

“You look at the WWE and you see their ratings are in the shi**er. You see there’s been a 20-year decline. Yet you see there’s the same people there. Paul Heyman, Michael Hayes, Bruce Prichard, John Laurinaitis – bro they all know where the bodies are buried. That’s why they are there bro. They know everything. They know all the secrets.” (21:49 – 22:17)

Vince Russo feels that Vince McMahon will try to bring John Laurinaitis back

Talking about Laurinaitis, Russo added that McMahon would attempt to bring him back as soon as possible. He felt that if the situation died down, then the former WWE Chairman would try to return things to the status quo:

“If this blows over, which I don’t think it is bro, because I think it will lead to bigger things, but if it were to blow over, then I think 1000% that Johnny Laurinaitis will be right back in his old job,” said Russo. (22:29 – 22:42)

The situation is still being examined, so it's unclear how things will play out. With no public timeline for the investigation, fans may have to wait to find out the details of the case.

While using quotes from this article, please credit Wrestle Buddy and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far