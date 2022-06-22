“I don’t know what the benefit is” - Vince Russo discusses why several superstars are better off without WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has stated his belief that some of the underutilized members of the WWE roster could perform just as well on the indie circuit.

Russo was an integral part of WWE's writing team in the late 90s and has always been vocal about the company's creative direction and booking decisions. He left the Stamford-based promotion in 1999 before returning for a two-week stint in 2002.

The former WWE writer appeared on the Legion of RAW podcast this week to review the latest episode of the Monday night show. He shared his belief that guys like Cedric Alexander, who are rarely a part of any meaningful storyline, could make as much money on the Independent circuit.

"When you bring up Cedric Alexander and all those people involved in the 24/7 title picture and say, 'We want you to show up and just do this,' there is no doubt in my mind that the people in those roles could make the same amount of money on their own. They could match their money by doing it on their own. Really being an independent contractor, calling their own shots. I don't know what the benefit is of being on the roster anymore. I don't know what the benefit is." (from 1:01:50 to 1:02:31)

Vince Russo believes being an indie wrestler than working for WWE

Vince Russo also described the benefits of being an independent contractor. The former WWE writer added that the worldwide leader in sports entertainment isn't the same machine that it once was. The loss of the company's complete stranglehold on the business, added to the freedom of being independent, has meant stars can do just as well on their own:

"You got the freedom, you call your own shots, you set your own price. You want to do it, you don't want to do it, it's 1000% up to you. If I need a little bit more money, I'm gonna grind a little bit more. I'm gonna work a couple extra shows this month. You control your own destiny. Don't tell me there's anything more rewarding than that because there's not. This is not the WWF machine that once existed. That's not what we're looking at here." (from 1:05:03 to 1:05:37)

Vince Russo is himself an independent contractor, as he appears on a lot of different podcasts and shows that revolve around the industry. In terms of when he was last associated with a major promotion, Russo worked as a member of TNA's creative team until 2014.

