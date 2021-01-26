"This is where wrestling is falling short" - Vince Russo on how 'The Walking Dead' tells stories better than pro wrestling [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently described how the storytelling in "The Walking Dead" manages to keep bringing him back as a viewer. He noted that professional wrestling can't do that right now.

Vince Russo has worked in the pro wrestling industry for three decades. He's a former lead writer at WWE, WCW and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Lee Walker of SK Wrestling recently spoke to Vince Russo. During the interview, Vince Russo discussed how he currently watches "The Walking Dead", though he's not a fan of zombies or comic books. Russo said that unlike current wrestling storylines, the storytelling in "The Walking Dead" draws him in and convinces him to keep watching.

"This is where wrestling is falling short. Let's look at Vince Russo as a television viewer. Vince Russo, television viewer, who for argument's sake would never watch wrestling, okay, but puts it on. This is Vince Russo, television viewer, who would never watch a zombie show. I'm not a zombie fan. I'm not a comic book guy. I'm not a fan of cannibalism. I would never watch this show. Well bro, let me tell you, I am on season 5 episode 8. The reason being that something is obviously keeping me there. Something's keeping me there, bro. I would have never watched this show."

Russo explained that he may not like the genre of "The Walking Dead", but he likes the stories that are featured in the show. He pointed out how he can't get into wrestling nowadays, though he worked in the business for a long time.

Vince Russo explains why he's not a fan of AEW's storytelling

Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers on AEW Dynamite

Vince Russo went on to say that he may stop watching AEW after his 60th birthday. He stated that he has watched AEW Dynamite since its premiere, but he's looking forward to ending this streak.

Advertisement

"I have watched every single episode of AEW wrestling since it premiered. I said, when I turned 60, that I am going to cut back on my viewing of wrestling because it's a massive waste of time. So this is an industry I've been in now for 30 years. I can't wait to stop watching AEW. So think about that, as a television viewer, why can't I not wait to stop watching this show and why, even though I almost tapped out at least three times during 'Walking Dead', I am still watching this show. There's gotta be a reason for that, bro."

Vince Russo continues to offer his thoughts on the wrestling world, as he also discussed one current WWE move that he is not a fan of because it's unrealistic.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.