Vince Russo discusses how WWE signed new TV deals despite a dismal product (Exclusive)

Earlier this year, WWE negotiated its TV deals for SmackDown and NXT. In the latest arrangement, SmackDown will return to the USA Network after airing for five years on FOX Sports, whereas NXT will be moving to CW.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo mentioned the companies would always be lining up to sign with the Stamford-based promotion. He pointed out that the different networks and streaming services needed good content. However, the former WWE head writer mentioned that the network executives felt that they would get established stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Undertaker but were disappointed when they saw the likes of JD McDonagh on TV.

"There are suitors waiting in line for the WWE because they need content. They are not buying this product. That is not what they're paying the money for, they need content, and I said that all along bro, there's gonna be people waiting in line to get that content on their network, and bro, unfortunately, a lot of these network executives or streaming services, a lot of them bro, think they're getting Austin, and The Undertaker, and Kane. That's literally what they think they're getting, and then they see RD [JD] McDonagh and they wanna know where the Hulkster is, bro," Vince Russo said. [25:31 - 26:13]

With the deals done for SmackDown and NXT, it will be interesting to see which network picks up the media rights for Monday Night RAW.

