"It doesn't matter at all" - Former WWE writer reasons why Dolph Ziggler lost on RAW this week (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was surprised with WWE's decision to have Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode lose to the Mysterios in a tag team match this week on RAW.

The father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio took on The Dirty Dawgs in tag team action. Rey and Dominik showed great teamwork while building some momentum ahead of their WrestleMania clash. The match ended when Dominik landed a 619 followed by a Frog Splash on Roode.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he would rather have the Mysterios lose in the buildup to their match against Logan Paul and The Miz.

Bro, Ziggler just won the NXT title. They could have had Ziggler go over Dominik with Miz screwing him and then still get the heat. We've got one more go-home show and you want the heels to get as much heat as possible. So that's what I would have done bro. I would have given Ziggler the big win because of something Miz did. Rey tries to get revenge on Miz and he gets caught. That's what I would have done. (from 20:16 onwards)

Russo reasoned that The Dirty Dawgs lost because Mr. McMahon probably did not value NXT and the brand's current champion Dolph Ziggler.

I think this is what it comes down to - How much does Vince value NXT? And if NXT is of really no value to Vince, then he's looking at this like it doesn't matter at all. He's probably saying nobody is watching NXT. That's the only thing I could think of," Russo added.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode attacked the Mysterios after the match

In the aftermath of the matchup, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode launched a devious attack on the former tag team champions.

The Miz watched the assault from ringside and sprang into action. He leveled Rey with a Skull Crushing Finale and humiliated the legendary luchador by removing his mask.

