"Looked like dog p**p" - Wrestling veteran lashes out at Dominik Mysterio after attack on WWE legend on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo severely criticized Dominik Mysterio for holding back while hitting a 619 on his father on RAW this week.

Rey Mysterio picked up a hard-fought win over Chad Gable this week, only to be provoked by his son. Dominik slapped this before the rest of Judgment Day mounted an attack. Rey neutralized the faction and was about to leave when his son attacked him from behind and planted him with the 619.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Dominik was extra careful while hitting the 619 because it was his father on the receiving end.

The former writer also praised Rey for showing emotion and crying his eyes out in front of the WWE Universe after being beaten up by his son.

"First of all, they were smart enough to do the Dominik, 'Hit me, hit me, hit me' without him holding a microphone. That was good, no mic, ring mic picked that up. Rey's emotion was good. I thought Rey's emotion was very very good. I thought that 619 looked like dog p**p. It literally looked like he didn't want to kick his dad. That's what it looked like. He didn't really want to lay it in there because it was his dad," said Russo. [From 15:28 to 16:03]

You can watch the full video here:

Don't forget to catch the full highlights of RAW here.

The Judgment Day got Edge to say "I Quit" at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

It was a successful outing for The Judgment Day as Finn Balor won an "I Quit" match against Edge this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

It was a heartbreaking end to the match for the Rated-R Superstar as he was forced to say "I Quit" as Rhea Ripley threatened to strike his wife with the Con-chair-to. Despite Edge's admittance, the Eradicator struck down Beth Phoenix with the chair.

Who do you think can put an end to this nefarious faction? Sound off in the comments below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes