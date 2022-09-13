"Outside that bro, there's nothing" – Vince Russo hails young star's segment for being the only positive of this week's episode of WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels Dominik Mysterio's promo was the best part of this week's RAW.

This week on RAW, the newest member of Judgment Day appeared in a video package. He claimed he would finish what he started at Clash at the Castle by destroying Edge. Dom also lashed out at his father for all the disrespect and said he was done living under his shadow.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that the only "positive thing" of RAW was the pre-taped promo of Dominik.

He detailed that the 25-year-old was relatively inexperienced, and WWE did a great job of protecting him by shooting the segment beforehand.

"The only smart thing they did was they pre-taped Dominik. Instead of doing him live, they put him in a setting where they were able to produce him, get different cuts and stop, do it over and take another take. That was very, very smart of them to do to protect this young kid. I'm glad they did that. Outside that bro, there's nothing," Russo said. [From 5:55 - 6:25]

Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day decimated Edge on WWE RAW

Intent on stepping out of his father’s shadow, Dominik Mysterio took on The Rated-R Superstar in a singles encounter this week.

The Hall of Famer's experience came in handy as he managed to get into a winning position and teach the rookie a lesson. However, Edge's old friend, Rey Mysterio, got in the way and begged him to show mercy.

In the confusion and distraction that followed, The Judgment Day managed to land several chair shots on Edge, leaving him writhing in pain as WWE RAW went off the air.

