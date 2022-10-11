Former WWE employee names faction that should come out of retirement to confront Roman Reigns and The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that the opportunity was right for DX to confront Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline on this week's RAW.

The season premiere of RAW emanated from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The show marked the 25-year anniversary of D-Generation X and also featured top stars such as Roman Reigns and the return of Brock Lesnar.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared how he would have booked DX's 25-year anniversary. He mentioned that the faction should have come out to confront Roman Reigns and The Bloodline after their opening promo.

"Say we didn't see them at all. We open with Reigns, we get the big pop, they cut that promo. And say DX comes out. Again, this is just starting the show. Now you've got me hooked. Now the fans are getting unglued," said Russo.

The wrestling veteran mentioned that he would have booked X-Pac against Sami Zayn instead of Riddle.

"I've been reading online all week about Sean Waltman saying he's got one more left in him. Why wasn't this it bro? Instead of Riddle, why wasn't it Sean Waltman with those guys on the outside?" [From 11:40 to 12:17]

Roman Reigns taunted DX on social media

The season premiere of RAW opened with The Bloodline coming out to the ring. The Tribal Chief addressed the WWE Universe and then looked to deal with Jey Uso.

Before the show, The Head of the Table took shots at DX on social media. On a night where the WWE Universe was gearing up to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of DX, Reigns mentioned that The Bloodline was the greatest faction in the history of the company.

