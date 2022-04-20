"I am embarrassed" - Vince Russo opens up about the current state of the wrestling industry

American podcaster Vince Russo feels that the wrestling industry has deteriorated heavily since the early days.

Russo's first run with WWE stretched from 1992 to 1999. As head writer, he played a major role in shaping the Attitude Era and had a hand in developing the Undertaker-Kane feud, Stone Cold vs. Mr. McMahon, and even contributed to the growth of The Rock's character.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo said that he is embarrassed when he sees what the wrestling industry has turned into:

"I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed by the wrestling industry today, guys, it's an embarrassment to me. Both companies, it's a total, total embarrassment. That's a shoot, it's an embarrassment. And not only that, bro, I think it's more of an embarrassment to the guys that paved the way." (35:39)

Russo also noted that the WrestleMania events earlier were on a different level compared to recent ones:

"I was watching a little documentary this morning on Big John Studd, who died at 47 years-old, by the way. Like all these greats that really built something... When they said WrestleMania, I don't know how old you were during the early WrestleManias, but the tagline was "WrestleMania: what the world is watching". They were, the world was watching, bro! That was an absolute shoot. The world was watching wrestling thanks to these guys. And what it has turned into today, it's embarrassing." (36:01)

Vince Russo slams RAW creative team after AJ Styles' booking

The former WWE head writer has blasted the creative team of RAW for their latest segment involving AJ Styles.

This week on RAW, The Phenomenal One was attacked by Edge and Damian Priest backstage after the lights went out. The duo injured the former WWE Champion's arm and left him crying in pain.

Vince Russo spoke on the latest episode of Legion of RAW and opined that the show was pathetic to say the least:

"This is the worst show on television. What's worse than this show? Like seriously, what's a show that's worse than this show currently on TV?" Russo questioned. "I can't get through this show fast enough. I'm up to like times 10, and it's still too slow to get me through this show. I can't get through this show fast enough. Come on, guys, please. This is pathetic. This is what Cody Rhodes wanted to jump ship for? This?"

