Vince Russo explains how current WWE star can become a better heel like Jeff Jarrett (Exclusive) 

During a recent Legion of RAW episode, Vince Russo revealed how WWE could make Sami Zayn a great heel like Jeff Jarrett was in his prime.

Sami Zayn has experienced quite an interesting WWE career. Though he first rose to stardom as a beloved babyface, the former Intercontinental Champion has successfully transitioned into an obnoxious heel.

While Zayn adds comedic value every week to WWE TV, he rarely picks up victories in the ring. Vince Russo feels the lack of wins in Sami Zayn's record prevents him from being a credible heel. The former WWE writer spoke at length about Zayn's booking and even questioned why he had a contract from a storyline perspective.

"A part of heel heat, Chris, is beating people," began Vince Russo. "That is part of the heat. So I'm seeing, and I'm hearing this comedy routine, but the guy can't beat anybody. So, where is the heat? You're not going to get that big pop when somebody beats him." [17:53 - 18:11]

Vince Russo stated that Jeff Jarrett was like Sami Zayn, with the only difference being that the veteran actually beat his opponents in his matches. Jarrett attracted more heel heat by defeating babyfaces, which helped make his character more impactful.

Russo went on to describe how WWE could push Zayn just like Jarrett:

"Here's a perfect example of what you're talking about. Jeff Jarrett was that guy, but you also knew Jarrett could legitimately beat people, and when he did, that's how he would get more heat," said Russo. "Somehow, somewhere, he would come out with a victory and get more heat. If you look like a guy that can't fight their way out of a wet paper bag, I don't know where the heat comes from. [18:45 - 19:21]

Vince Russo says Sami Zayn does not look like a threat on the WWE roster

Sami Zayn's ongoing storyline with The Bloodline might seem amusing to fans, but Russo wished to see more from the SmackDown Superstar beyond his comedy routine.

The former WWE writer explained that even R-Truth looks like he can win fights. Russo noted that he didn't get the same impression from Zayn and said it was detrimental to the superstar's run as a bad guy:

"See, that's the difference," Russo continued. "I believe R-Truth can beat people because he looks like he can beat people. Sami Zayn doesn't look like he can beat anybody," admitted Russo. "He may be funny, he may be a hysterical heel and all that, but who is a threat to? He doesn't look like a threat. Don't you still have to believe he can beat somebody?" [13:45 - 14:00]

Sami Zayn is an "honorary member" of The Bloodline following last week's SmackDown, but what could it mean for the stable's future? Here are four ways the former champion could improve Roman Reigns' group.

