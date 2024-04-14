Vince Russo explains the main difference between WWE and AEW (Exclusive)

WWE and AEW are currently two of the biggest pro wrestling companies in existence, with the Stamford-based promotion being the clear leader in the industry. According to Vince Russo, this is due to a key difference in their objectives.

From the fans' perspective, the two companies have a clear distinction in how they present their programming. While AEW focuses more on putting up incredibly athletic and technical matches, WWE is more concerned with storylines and well-built feuds that people can get invested in. However, Vince Russo has explained that the main objectives of the two companies are vastly different, allowing one of the brands to stay on top for the time being.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated that the Stamford-based promotion always made its decisions based on profitability, something Tony Khan does not seem to care about as much.

"This is the difference between the WWE and Tony Khan. Bro everything the WWE does is to make money. And good for them, that's why you are in business. You know, they are in it to make money." [10:58 onwards]

Vince Russo thinks WWE has a problem on their hands regarding Cody Rhodes

While The American Nightmare's win at WrestleMania 40 has seemingly ushered the company into a new era, Vince Russo thinks the path forward may be problematic.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran explained that the company currently lacked another babyface who was near the same level as Cody Rhodes, which may cause problems in his title run.

"Here's the only thing you could do if you are them. And bro they have made so many mistakes that they don't have the luxury of doing these things. Here is the only think you could do. The fact that he was finishing the story for a year, a year, a year, there ain't no heel that's gonna beat him. The only thing you could hang your hat on is if there's a strong babyface, and you can create like the question, 'Okay we know, we are pretty sure Cody is not gonna lose, but how are they going to get out of this?' But they don't even have a strong babyface bro to do that with." [12:13 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion fares going forward.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings

