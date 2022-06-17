"I had to work that way" - Vince Russo explains how differently he treated wrestlers backstage compared to today (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has explained how he treated the wrestlers backstage and in the locker room during his time as a creative booker.

Sportskeeda Wrestling aired it's first edition of theWrestling Outlaws podcast. On the inaugural edition, Russo was in conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone and WWE Hall of Famer, 'Road Dogg' Brian James.

Russo claimed that he had a working relationship with the wrestlers back in the day and there was no 'dictating' on his behalf. The wrestling veteran said:

"The thing I just don't get about today's locker room etiquette and I'm sure you do, you were just there. I haven't been there in years. I definitely had a working relationship with the boys, there was no me dictating, 'you're doing this, you're saying exactly this.' It was, 'okay guys, here's what I have, what do you think? You come back, well what if we do this?' I had to work that way." [3:41-4:18]

Vince Russo previously claimed that WWE Superstars need to interact more with the creative team

Vince Russo previously suggested that WWE Superstars need to approach the creative team more, as it would benefit both parties.

Speaking on a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he recalled his days as a creative writer, suggesting that when the wrestlers back in the day were constantly thinking about their character.

Russo said:

"Tell me this is not common sense. When I was writing for any wrestling company, bro I'm writing for 50 people. Meanwhile, the wrestlers, bro, all they're thinking about is their character, 24/7, I'm thinking about 50 characters. So, of course, they may come to me with something that helped me, bro, because I know, they are thinking about their character nonstop. I gotta think about 50 people, it's a no-brainer." (56:52 - 57:30)

Vince Russo previously worked under WWE during the Attitude Era and was also a big part of WCW back in the day.

