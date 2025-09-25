Vince Russo explains how WWE would be different without him (Exclusive)

Vince Russo made his name as a writer in WWE before having spells with WCW and TNA. In an exclusive video, the 64-year-old addressed how the wrestling business would look without him.

Russo was WWE's head writer in the late 1990s when RAW overtook WCW Nitro in the Monday night television ratings. He joined WCW in October 1999 after then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon advised him to hire a nanny to look after his children.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that WWE's popular Attitude Era would have looked different without him. He also referenced how McMahon was unable to match the salary WCW offered Bret Hart in 1997.

"I would say without Vince Russo there would have been a totally, totally, totally different trajectory in the world of professional wrestling, without a shadow of a doubt," Russo said. "Bro, all I know is this. Two things. WCW was kicking our butts, and WWE was in the red. They were financially in trouble. That's why Vince could not pay Bret's contract anymore. They were in the red, hemorrhaging money."

Vince Russo on the consequences of WWE's Attitude Era success

In October 1999, WWE became a publicly traded company shortly after Vince Russo departed for WCW alongside fellow writer Ed Ferrara.

According to Russo, WWE would never have gone public without the Attitude Era's edgy storylines. He also believes WCW's 83-week television ratings winning streak would have continued if Vince McMahon had not changed his approach.

"So if those two things would have continued to go that way, WCW taking over, [if] 83 weeks was 166 weeks, and WWE would have went down the same road with Mantaur and TL Hopper, numbers down, down, and down, who knows where we would be today, bro," Russo continued. "They definitely wouldn't have went public. They went public off of the success of the Attitude Era."

Mike Halac portrayed the half-bull, half-man Mantaur character, while Tony Anthony performed as the TL Hopper plumber persona. Fans widely criticized both gimmicks for being too cartoonish.

