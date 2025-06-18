Vince Russo explains why WWE legend never won a world title (Exclusive)

Vince Russo worked as WWE's co-head writer in the late 1990s before joining WCW. In a recent video, the 64-year-old addressed the possible reason why Brian Pillman did not win a World Championship.
Pillman began his wrestling career in Stampede Wrestling before making his name in WCW and WWE. The former football player won the WCW Light Heavyweight Championship and tag titles with Steve Austin and Tom Zenk. However, he never captured a world title in any promotion.
Russo told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo host Dr. Chris Featherstone that Pillman's Loose Cannon character never needed championship gold:
"Probably not as a World Champion, bro, because he was so character-strong. You know what I mean? Whereas I don't think that [winning a World Championship] really mattered. He had such a strong character and was so over as a character, I don't think that mattered." [4:32 – 4:48]
In the video above, Vince Russo gave insight into Shane and Stephanie McMahon's strained relationship in the 1990s.
Vince Russo on Brian Pillman's Hart Foundation connection
In 1997, Brian Pillman joined forces with Hart Foundation members Bret Hart, The British Bulldog, Jim Neidhart, and Owen Hart. Although he was not related to any of the legendary faction members, the former WWE star had a close relationship with the group in real life.
Vince Russo believes The Hart Foundation likely asked WWE's higher-ups if Pillman could be part of their stable:
"I'm sure it was those guys. They loved him. He was a part of their family. They wanted him in. Man, bro, it's just so sad, I mean, obviously the untimely death of Pillman. But, my God, we could have done some great, tremendous things with him and never, ever, ever had the opportunity, man." [4:09 – 4:29]
In 1997, Pillman passed away aged 35 after suffering a heart attack. His son, Lexis King, signed with WWE in 2023 and currently appears on NXT.
