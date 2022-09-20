"Such a waste of time" – Wrestling veteran explains why Rey Mysterio should be off WWE TV (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not happy with the current storyline for Rey Mysterio.

The masked luchador found an unusual ally in Riddle in his tag team matchup against Judgment Day this week. However, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley at ringside were enough to play mind games with Rey. During the matchup, Riddle's old adversary Seth Rollins interfered. Mysterio chased away The Visionary with a steel chair but got distracted, allowing Balor to plant him with a Coup de Grace for the win.

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that WWE is destroying Mysterio's character by feeding him to Judgment Day week after week. The former writer felt that the Master of 619 should be kept off TV for a while before returning to confront his son.

"It's such a waste of a great, great talent. You want me to do fantasy booking? Whenever I was stuck, I always looked at logic. Let's go back to logic. And the logic is because of what happened, Rey would be so distraught that he'd be gone. You wouldn't even see Rey. Like I say all the time, you're setting the table, setting the table, setting the table where finally Rey has seen enough and then he returns. If you can get the kid Dominik to red hot heel level and then Rey finally returns. What they're doing now is such a waste of time." [From 26:20 - 27:17]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of RAW here.

Dominik turned on Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle

It was an eventful night in Cardiff when Rey Mysterio and Edge finally managed to take down Judgment Day.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Dominik embraced his dark side and turned heel on his father and Edge. The 25-year-old struck down the two veterans before siding with the Gothic faction and left the capacity crowd at the Principality Stadium in shock.

Did you like Russo's fantasy booking for Rey Mysterio? Let us know in the comment section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far