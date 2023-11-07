Vince Russo feels WWE is pushing "horrible" content on RAW and SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was recently irate with the quality of programming on RAW and SmackDown.

Monday Night RAW emanated from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut this week. The episode featured the fallout from Crown Jewel and even included Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship defense against Sami Zayn.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he managed to catch last week's SmackDown as well. He claimed that both shows had the same dismal quality, the only difference being that the blue brand was an hour shorter.

"I watched SmackDown on Friday night. SmackDown is the same exact show as RAW. It's just an hour shorter. There is nothing different about SmackDown. These shows are horrible. RAW, SmackDown, they are horrible, bro." [1:55 - 3:35]

Vince Russo feels WWE fans are making excuses

During the same discussion, Russo pointed out that many fans were defending last week's episode of SmackDown, saying that it was a taped show.

The former WWE writer pointed out that back in the day, while he was working with TNA, they taped shows weeks in advance and still put on a compelling program. He made it clear that both RAW and SmackDown were horrible.

"Bro, when I made the comment, people actually had the audacity to answer back, 'Well, it was a taped show, Vince.' If we are going by the theory that taped shows are bad shows, then every TV show and every movie ever made should've been bad because I got news for you, they're all taped, bro. He continued, "We taped four weeks of TNA sometimes. If you're gonna start digging that deep in the barrel, bro, come on, man." [2:15 - 3:25]

This week's RAW was an eventful one. Other than the World Heavyweight Title match, the number one contenders for the Intercontinental and the Women's World Championships were also confirmed. The show ended with the announcement of a WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series event.

