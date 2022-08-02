"You think Theory is in his league? Come on man, nobody's in his league" – Veteran on top WWE Superstar (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Roman Reigns is a cut above the rest of the roster.

The Tribal Chief went to war against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match. With the win, Reigns extended his championship run to a staggering 700 days.

Speaking on the post-RAW review, Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that no one on the WWE roster is at the same level as Roman Reigns as of now. Further detailing that although McIntyre is scheduled to be his next opponent, Reigns is clearly operating on a different level than his adversary.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Nobody is in his league. You think Theory is in his league? Come on man, nobody's in his league. Not only that, back in the day, they made you feel like the heels going in were the favorites," Russo said. "Who should beat Roman Reigns today? Like literally name one person that should beat him." (from 19:20 - 19:45)

Roman Reigns is in the middle of a record-breaking championship reign in WWE

The Head of The Table has been on a rampage since winning the WWE Universal Championship back in Payback 2020. He has taken down one challenger after another to emerge as the single most dominant force in WWE.

Reigns' historic title reign has spanned over 700 days, making him the longest reigning Universal Champion of all time. The Leader of The Bloodline has also hit the 1000 day mark for his combined World Championship reign in the company. Only the likes of Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Pedro Morales, and Bob Baclund have had more days as champions than Roman.

Do you think The Tribal Chief will retain his title at Clash at the Castle? Sound off in the comment section below.

