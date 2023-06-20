Vince Russo feels WWE will ruin up-and-coming RAW tag team; claims he has "no faith" in the creative team (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and former writer Vince Russo feels WWE does not have the creative genius to make Indus Sher successful.

The tag team comprising of Sanga and Veer Mahaan has been a force to reckon with in the last few months. The team moved to RAW as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. With former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal by their side, the duo has been unstoppable and decimated anyone who stood in their way.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that Veer and Sanga were impressive physical specimens. However, the former WWE writer was apprehensive about how the creative team would book them.

Russo claimed that the writing team would not know what to do with a faction like Indus Sher.

"I don't remember cr*ping on Indus Sher at all. I remember cr*ping on the creative, saying I don't have any faith in the creative to do anything with these guys. I remember vehemently saying that these guys are very impressive looking and I believe that they would hurt you. I just have no faith whatsoever in the way they're gonna be booked." [From 21:43 - 22:10]

Indus Sher got a stunning victory on WWE RAW

A couple of weeks ago on the red brand, Indus Sher destroyed Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in an unprovoked attack prior to a scheduled match between the two tandems.

This week, the two teams met once again. Although the match did take place, the result wasn't much different for the former Hurt Business members. Veer and Sanga used their physical might to prevent Cedric and Shelton from getting any sort of momentum.

WWE @WWE Indus Sher picks up a big win on #WWERaw Indus Sher picks up a big win on #WWERaw! https://t.co/AgfDO6pVZy

Finally, the duo neutralized Alexander on the outside and used their finishing maneuver on Benjamin for the win as Jinder Mahal looked proudly from the ringside.

