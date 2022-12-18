Vince Russo on former WWE manager declining to do a show with him due to real-life heat (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently revealed how Jim Cornette flatly refused to have a face-to-face debate event with him for charity.

Russo and Cornette are two of the most divisive wrestling personalities. They worked together for WWE in the 90s and for a short duration for IMPACT Wrestling in the mid-2000s. Both also have vastly different wrestling ideologies, with Cornette being a fan of pure in-ring work, while Russo is a proponent of angles.

As such, Jim Cornette and Vince Russo rarely got along and regularly clashed backstage. Things took a turn for the worse between them in 2017 when the former WWE writer filed a restraining order against Cornette for stalking.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo revealed he had once suggested Cornette have a debate with him which would have aired on FITE TV. Vince Russo wanted the proceeds from the show to be donated to Cauliflower Alley Club, which provides financial assistance to former wrestlers.

However, the wrestling veteran added that upon hearing the idea, Jim Cornette declined the offer despite the charitable intent of the former.

"Do you know I suggested to [Jim] Cornette, that let's go on FITE TV, a live, just like this, face-to-face debate? Charge people $9.99, whatever you want. All proceeds, every dime we make, give it to the Cauliflower Alley Club. Give it to the wrestlers in need. I don't want a nickel. Give it to them. Bro, he refused that," said Vince Russo [From 5:20 - 5:52]

WWE veteran Vince Russo on why Jim Cornette has issues with him

A few months ago, in a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo shed light on the real-life animosity between him and Jim Cornette. The former WWE writer revealed that Cornette's dislike for him stems from the fact that he was from New York. Russo disclosed that Jim Cornette hated all New Yorkers.

On top of that, Vince Russo also alluded to Jim Cornette being jealous of his quick rise in WWE, where he became a head writer in no time.

"Off the bat, one of the biggest issues Jim Cornette had with me, I’m just being honest with you, was where I’m from," Russo explained. "I’m a New Yorker. He hates New Yorkers. I mean, absolutely hates them. So, off the bat, I represent something he despises. On top of that, I wasn’t in the business for 40 years before I became head writer. I took a different road, and he really, really despises that."

In the same interview, Russo also explained that he and Cornette's differing views on wrestling played a crucial role in the two not getting along well.

