Vince Russo gives interesting insight into Who Killed WCW? (Exclusive)

Vince Russo's role in WCW's later years will be explored in upcoming episodes of the new VICE TV docuseries, Who Killed WCW? Russo, a writer and on-screen character for the company between October 1999 and October 2000, believes his presentation in the show will be positive.

Before joining WCW, Russo was WWE's co-head writer alongside Ed Ferrara when RAW regularly drew its highest television ratings. They went on to help increase WCW's viewing figures. However, some fans think the veteran's storyline ideas contributed to World Championship Wrestling's downfall, which led to the company being sold to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2001.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said Who Killed WCW? producer Dave Hodgson contacted him about promoting his appearances in the series on social media. Based on Hodgson's tone, the 63-year-old thinks the show will not portray him as the bad guy:

Trending

"This is what he [Dave Hodgson] ends it [message] with, 'Great to work with you on this. We think you will love the show and the approach we have taken,' which is very interesting. But him saying this, I don't think they're gonna ask me to promote it if it's trashing me. My point is, bro, I'm just really looking for a real story. Let's really get down to the bones and the facts and let's get the truth out there," Russo said. [From 02:00 – 02:44]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's take on who was responsible for the death of WCW.

Vince Russo explains how Who Killed WCW? was filmed

The four-part docuseries contains insight from several former WCW names, including Bill Goldberg, Bret Hart, Eric Bischoff, and Kevin Nash. The Rock, whose Seven Bucks Productions company collaborated with VICE TV on the show, also features.

Vince Russo said he answered WCW questions for eight hours at his house one day while filming segments for the series:

"That stuff's grueling, bro. I mean, they're just asking question after question after question. It's really, really mentally taxing and exhausting. It really is, bro," said Russo. [From 04:30 – 04:41]

The first episode of Who Killed WCW? aired on June 4 was focused on Bischoff's WCW executive role and his decision to hire Hulk Hogan. The June 11 episode will revolve around Goldberg's 173-match undefeated streak and the infamous Fingerpoke of Doom incident.

Also watch:

What are your thoughts on Who Killed WCW? Hit the Discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback