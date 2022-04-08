"Take the opportunity to rip this guy's limbs off" - Wrestling veteran suggests Goldberg should have faced ex-WWE star in a match (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently advocated for a matchup between Goldberg and his parody character Gillberg.

In a recent interview on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, Gillberg pitched the idea of a match with the WWE Hall of Famer. He detailed that he had approached the two-time Universal Champion on a few occasions for a matchup but was turned down.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on The Bro Show, Vince Russo mentioned that Goldberg should have taken Gillberg up on his offer and destroyed him in the matchup. He detailed that the Gillberg character was created not out of disrespect for the Hall of Famer, but rather because it was funny.

"One thousand percent. Obviously, Bill did not think it was funny. No bro. It was funny. If I'm Bill, I'm going to be flattered. I'm going to be flattered that this guy is going out there and imitating me. And yes, why wouldn't I take the opportunity to rip this guy's limbs off? Why wouldn't I do that? But sometimes I just think in wrestling people just take stuff too seriously. That wasn't meant to upset Bill. We did it because it was funny. That's why we did it," Russo said. [from 13:57 onwards]

Goldberg's last match was against Roman Reigns

The Hall of Famer was last seen competing in a match during this year's Elimination Chamber premium live event in February.

During the matchup, the two heavyweights hit each other with heavy punches. The WCW veteran planted Reigns with a spear and looked to lock in the Jackhammer. The Tribal Chief reversed the maneuver and caught his opponent in the Guillotine to end the match, leaving Da Man lying unconscious in the center of the ring.

It remains to be seen if the WCW Legend has more wrestling left in him. Would you like to see a match between Goldberg and Gillberg? Let us know in the comments below.

