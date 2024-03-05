Vince Russo not happy with former Bloodline member’s massive win on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

The Bloodline made its presence felt on WWE RAW this week. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacked Jey Uso during his match with Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, the faction's former member, Sami Zayn, took on Ivar. Zayn got a big win over the powerhouse, and Vince Russo was seemingly displeased with the outcome.

Sami Zayn became a massive fan favorite due to his remarkable character work as The Bloodline's Honorary Uce. He eventually left the group last year and teamed up with Kevin Owens to dethrone The Usos at WrestleMania 39 Night One.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said Zayn got over because of his character work and not his wrestling ability. He mentioned that The Master Strategist beating Ivar wasn't a believable outcome:

“When Sami got over with the [Honorary] Uce [character], Sami got over on his comedy. That entire angle with The Bloodline had nothing to do with his wrestling ability, so when you got a casual fan watching Sami Zayn against Ivar, who’s twice his size, Ivar should eat this guy for lunch.” (1:02:35 - 1:03:02)

Sami Zayn will get an opportunity to book his spot in the WrestleMania 40 match card on next week's RAW. He will compete in a gauntlet bout, with the winner receiving a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Title at The Show of Shows.

