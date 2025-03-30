Vince Russo has heard something about Gail Kim following her firing from TNA (Exclusive)

Gail Kim's ouster from TNA has stunned most longtime wrestling fans. Vince Russo has now revealed something he heard about the former Knockouts Champion and her work backstage.

Ad

In addition to being a trailblazer in women's wrestling, Gail Kim settled into an important role behind the scenes in TNA after wrapping up her in-ring career. Kim had received praise for improving how women were presented, and their storylines became top angles for the company. It was recently reported that Gail Kim was fired by TNA President Carlos Silva.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said he'd heard that Gail Kim pushed back on quite a few decisions and was often vocal. However, Some owners didn't like that:

Ad

Trending

"Two things with Gail is number one. I've heard that Gail Kim pushes back quite a bit. And bro, if you've got owners that don't like pushback, it's not going to work out for you." [From 03:33 to 03:50]

Check out the video below:

Ad

Vince Russo is not surprised about Gail Kim's TNA exit

While Gail Kim attained legendary status in TNA, she spent some time in WWE before infamously walking out of the company due to various frustrations.

Kim has been brutally outspoken about her WWE tenure, and with the promotion now in partnership with TNA, and that is why Vince Russo is not surprised by Gail being fired from TNA. He explained:

Ad

"Bro, we also have to remember what EC3 just said. Bro, she has been burying the WWE for years. And now, TNA is working under the WWE. Like, I just don't understand why people think this is such a big surprise." [From 03:51 to 04:08]

EC3 chimed in and clarified that Gail Kim's problems were always with Vince McMahon's WWE. Given how Triple H has operated, Carter couldn't see why Kim could not bury the hatchet with the organization she has been publicly against over the years:

Ad

"I think a lot of the heat, as they say, in the business was with VKM. So, maybe there is a bridge built." From 4:25 to 04:36]

Gail Kim is a popular star who would bring a lot of value to any prominent wrestling company in the world, and all eyes are on the 48-year-old's next move.

While using any quotes, please credit The Wrestling Outlaws and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback