Vince Russo heartbroken after seeing WWE Superstar's kid in tears after Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was visibly disturbed after seeing Chad Gable's daughter crying during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Gable challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of RAW. The Alpha Academy leader took the battle to The Ring General, but his offense was repelled soon. Although he gave a tough fight to the champ, he was defeated after a long and hard battle.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo spoke in detail about Gable's family at ringside. The former WWE writer mentioned that Master Gable's daughter was crying inconsolably at the end of the match, probably believing that it was all real and her father had indeed been vanquished.

"Here's my question. He's got his family there at ringside. Beautiful freaking kids, beautiful kids. But then bro, we get the shot at the end of his little girl crying crying because he lost. I'm pondering this and I wanted to throw this out there. If you're in the wrestling business and you got kids, at what age do you smarten them up? And should you smarten them up? I'm looking at that poor, little girl and it's breaking my heart. Obviously, she thinks her dad just lost." [6:07 - 6:47]

Russo liked the main event of WWE RAW

During the same conversation, Vince Russo mentioned that the two stars put on a great match. He also noted that the WWE Universe was highly invested in the encounter.

"Both guys really worked their tails off. No question about that. People were into the match. We've been saying all along, we really didn't think Gable would go over. They think if Gable gives Gunther a hell of a match, but doesn't win, this is gonna get Gable over. I don't think so, bro. At the end of the day, he still lost." [5:40 - 6:05]

However, Russo was worried that the match would not get Gable over since he ultimately lost the battle.

